"The War Has Become More Expensive": Zelenskyy Named One of Ukraine’s Biggest Challenges

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that securing the necessary funding for the defense sector had become one of the biggest challenges for the state. This was reported by UNN, citing a statement by the Head of State.

According to him, the war has become more expensive, Ukraine's needs have grown, and over the next four months the country must secure sufficient resources so as not to fall behind Russia.

You all know the details regarding one of the biggest challenges we already face. It is money. This is indeed a very serious challenge. It exists now, first and foremost, in Ukraine's defense sector. And we need to find the necessary resources. And I believe this is the biggest challenge we have faced. The war has become more expensive. And this is a fact – Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine now needs more resources, as the funding deficit has increased, while Russia is using an ever-greater number of means and tools against Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, funds are needed not only for defense, but also for more active actions by Ukraine.

More resources are needed. The deficit is greater. The enemy is using more tools against us. And we need not only to defend ourselves, but also to act more actively. Resources are needed for all of this – the Head of State noted.

He emphasized that finding and securing the necessary funding must become a joint task of all state bodies and institutions, rather than only the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, Zelenskyy did not publicly disclose the details of the defense sector's needs, noting that the heads of the relevant services and state institutions possess this information. The President also separately emphasized the importance of the next four months for ensuring Ukraine's defense capabilities.

We have four months. And during these four months, we must be definitely no weaker than the enemy – Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State called finding additional financial resources necessary to preserve defense capability and strengthen Ukraine's capabilities amid the rising cost of the war the state's key task for the near term.

We remind you

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader said that official Kyiv was ready to purchase missiles for Patriot systems.