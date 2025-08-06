$41.680.11
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77958 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68981 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137628 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84955 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156466 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66836 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49659 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42743 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 135054 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
"The Walking Dead" star Kelly Mack dies - the actress was only 33 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

American actress Kelly Mack, known for her roles in the TV series "The Walking Dead" and "9-1-1", died at the age of 33. The cause of death was a rare form of brain tumor, with which she had been battling for the past few years.

"The Walking Dead" star Kelly Mack dies - the actress was only 33 years old

American television actress Kelly Mack, known for her roles in the series "The Walking Dead," "9-1-1," and "Chicago Med," passed away at the age of 33. The cause of death was an aggressive brain tumor.

This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

On August 2, American actress Kelly Mack died in her hometown of Cincinnati. She was only 33 years old. The family reported that the cause of death was a glioma of the central nervous system — a rare and severe form of brain tumor that the actress had been battling for the past few years.

Kelly Mack began her career as a child, receiving her first mini-video camera for her birthday. She appeared in commercials, and in 2008, she received an acting award from the Tisch School of the Arts for her debut in the film "Elephant Garden," which won the Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In 2010, Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School, and in 2014, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film production from Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University.

She gained widespread popularity for her role as Addy in Season 9 of "The Walking Dead." She also played Penelope Jacobs in "Chicago Med" and appeared in the series "9-1-1" on FOX.

Her film credits include roles in "Broadcast Invasion," "Graceful Arc," and the yet-to-be-released film "Universal."

In addition to acting, Kelly was involved in screenwriting, creating projects with her mother, Kristen Klebenov. In particular, they worked on the script for "On The Black" — a story about college baseball in the 1950s, inspired by the lives of her grandparents.

Kelly Mack is survived by her parents Kristen and Lindsey Klebenov, sister Catherine, brother Parker, and grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenov.

Recall

On July 22, heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne died a few weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and holding a grand farewell concert for fans.

Two days later, Hulk Hogan, the legendary wrestler and pop culture star, died at the age of 72. He was hospitalized after cardiac arrest, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hogan was one of the main symbols of WWE, a star of the 1980s and 90s, as well as an actor, showman, and the face of an entire generation of fans.

Lilia Podolyak

CultureNews of the World