"The Walking Dead" star Kelly Mack dies - the actress was only 33 years old

American television actress Kelly Mack, known for her roles in the series "The Walking Dead," "9-1-1," and "Chicago Med," passed away at the age of 33. The cause of death was an aggressive brain tumor.

This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

On August 2, American actress Kelly Mack died in her hometown of Cincinnati. She was only 33 years old. The family reported that the cause of death was a glioma of the central nervous system — a rare and severe form of brain tumor that the actress had been battling for the past few years.

Kelly Mack began her career as a child, receiving her first mini-video camera for her birthday. She appeared in commercials, and in 2008, she received an acting award from the Tisch School of the Arts for her debut in the film "Elephant Garden," which won the Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In 2010, Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School, and in 2014, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film production from Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University.

She gained widespread popularity for her role as Addy in Season 9 of "The Walking Dead." She also played Penelope Jacobs in "Chicago Med" and appeared in the series "9-1-1" on FOX.

Her film credits include roles in "Broadcast Invasion," "Graceful Arc," and the yet-to-be-released film "Universal."

In addition to acting, Kelly was involved in screenwriting, creating projects with her mother, Kristen Klebenov. In particular, they worked on the script for "On The Black" — a story about college baseball in the 1950s, inspired by the lives of her grandparents.

Kelly Mack is survived by her parents Kristen and Lindsey Klebenov, sister Catherine, brother Parker, and grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenov.

