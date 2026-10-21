$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
10:17 PM • 508 views
The Vice-President of the European Parliament announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky
09:37 PM • 3690 views
Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks
09:08 PM • 5986 views
PSG defeated "Barcelona", while "Manchester City" scored 5 goals: Champions League match resultsPhoto
08:56 PM • 6418 views
Ukraine has shown heroism, but military aid to it has depleted U.S. weapons stocks – HegsethVideo
08:12 PM • 8850 views
Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff
07:55 PM • 9328 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and struck enemy equipment as well — General Staff
07:30 PM • 12937 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo
05:50 PM • 23451 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected
05:36 PM • 17852 views
Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war: what Ukraine and the United States agreed on in Oslo
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 20479 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.7m/s
86%
760mm
Popular news
A red aurora was spotted over "Vernadsky", and two neighboring galaxies also appeared in the framePhotoOctober 20, 12:40 PM • 17747 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 26843 views
Budanov spoke of difficult negotiations for the sake of peace and denied the capture of DobropilliaOctober 20, 01:15 PM • 14595 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 27529 views
Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her lifePhotoOctober 20, 03:13 PM • 12897 views
Publications
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo07:30 PM • 12938 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected05:50 PM • 23453 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 20480 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 27578 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 26892 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Jonas Gahr Støre
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lady Gaga hinted at a return with new music after the birth of her first child10:06 PM • 346 views
"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband09:08 PM • 2078 views
Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother08:10 PM • 3688 views
Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new rolePhoto07:08 PM • 5760 views
"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's Secret06:40 PM • 7100 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Film
Series

The Vice-President of the European Parliament announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Pina Picierno announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky. She called for a truce, aid, and evacuation.

The Vice-President of the European Parliament announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky

Vice President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno announced a hunger strike to draw international attention to the critical humanitarian situation in Oleshky, Kherson region, which is occupied by Russia. She announced this on October 20 on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

The European politician called on international humanitarian organizations and governments to join efforts to resolve the crisis and pay attention to the situation of the city's civilian population.

We must demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the delivery of food and medicine, and the possibility of safe evacuation for civilians who want to leave the city

– Picierno said.

Residents of Oleshky have been left without adequate assistance for months

Oleshky is under Russian occupation. For several months, local residents have been suffering from a lack of electricity, shortages of food, and limited access to medical care.

Pope Leo discussed the humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Zelenskyy19.10.26, 19:59 • 4086 views

The situation is being aggravated by constant shelling and mined routes out of the city. As a result, civilians have virtually no opportunity to leave the city safely.

Several days ago, Pope Leo XIV appealed to Vladimir Putin to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of Oleshky's residents.

Later, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Ukraine and Russia were working to resolve the humanitarian situation in the city. At the same time, no specific agreements on the evacuation of residents have yet been announced.

Zelenskyy met with the King of Norway – they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and the situation in Oleshky20.10.26, 16:55 • 3924 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
European Parliament
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine