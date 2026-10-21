The Vice-President of the European Parliament announced a hunger strike over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky

Vice President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno announced a hunger strike to draw international attention to the critical humanitarian situation in Oleshky, Kherson region, which is occupied by Russia. She announced this on October 20 on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

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The European politician called on international humanitarian organizations and governments to join efforts to resolve the crisis and pay attention to the situation of the city's civilian population.

We must demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the delivery of food and medicine, and the possibility of safe evacuation for civilians who want to leave the city – Picierno said.

Residents of Oleshky have been left without adequate assistance for months

Oleshky is under Russian occupation. For several months, local residents have been suffering from a lack of electricity, shortages of food, and limited access to medical care.

Pope Leo discussed the humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Zelenskyy

The situation is being aggravated by constant shelling and mined routes out of the city. As a result, civilians have virtually no opportunity to leave the city safely.

Several days ago, Pope Leo XIV appealed to Vladimir Putin to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of Oleshky's residents.

Later, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Ukraine and Russia were working to resolve the humanitarian situation in the city. At the same time, no specific agreements on the evacuation of residents have yet been announced.

Zelenskyy met with the King of Norway – they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and the situation in Oleshky