The Verkhovna Rada has paved the way for investment in Ukraine's nuclear energy sector

On August 19, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at second reading and as a whole a law that paves the way for international investment in Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector. This was reported by UNN, citing the parliament’s press service.

Details

Law No. 15122 introduces the transformation of the country’s sole uranium producer into a modern joint-stock company and grants the enterprise three years of protection from bankruptcy proceedings.

This concerns the joint-stock company "Eastern Mining and Processing Plant." The law also provides for the transformation of the enterprise into a joint-stock company whose shares will be 100% owned by the state.

In addition, the law provides for:

the procedure for transforming a state-owned enterprise into a joint-stock company;

specific provisions for forming the authorized capital and transferring state property;

issues related to the state registration of property and land plots;

specific features of the company’s operation during the transition period;

mechanisms to protect the enterprise from bankruptcy and compulsory enforcement during the reorganization period;

the simplification of certain procedures necessary to ensure the stable operation and development of the enterprise.

Separately, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must approve an action plan specifying the stages and deadlines for the subsequent merger of the joint-stock company "Eastern Mining and Processing Plant" with the joint-stock company "NAEK "Energoatom".

The purpose of the legislative changes is to ensure the stable operation and further development of the enterprise, introduce a modern corporate governance model, strengthen Ukraine’s economic and energy security, and create the legal conditions for its subsequent merger with the joint-stock company "NAEK "Energoatom" - the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reported.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine completed the formation of the supervisory boards of NAEK "Energoatom" and LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine".