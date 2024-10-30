The Verkhovna Rada has expanded the powers of the Accounting Chamber
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada passed a bill to reform the Accounting Chamber. The body received expanded powers to audit all public funds, including local budgets and state-owned enterprises.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the draft law "On the Accounting Chamber", which was registered in the Parliament last year. The document provides for the expansion of the mandate of this body to cover all public funds, not just the state budget. UNN reports this with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.
The Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law on reform of the Accounting Chamber (No. 10044-d).For - 240
According to the MP, the number of members of the Accounting Chamber will now be reduced from 13 to 11. New members will be selected by the decisive vote of international experts.
In addition, the Chamber's powers to audit the funds of local budgets, state-owned enterprises, and extra-budgetary funds are being expanded.
"This document is a European integration document," the MP added.
