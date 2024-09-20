The Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of the draft State Budget-2025

The Verkhovna Rada has begun considering the draft State Budget for 2025. After the hearing, MPs will have until October 1 to submit proposals to the document. UNN writes with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

“The Rada is starting to hear the draft budget for 2025. After that, the deadline for submitting proposals to the draft budget will begin on October 1, and the first vote will take place in mid-October (no later than the 20th),” Zheleznyak wrote .

Recall

In 2025 , the revenue side of Ukraine's budget will exceed UAH 2 trillion, and the expenditures of the general and special funds will amount to more than UAH 3.9 trillion.