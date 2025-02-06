The Verkhovna Rada Committee is working on the possibility of introducing additional and mandatory vacations for the military

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12179 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61324 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101935 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129078 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103516 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113294 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106053 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102476 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87724 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111497 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105908 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 12179 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129078 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162167 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152313 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2562 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111498 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138341 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140117 views
The Verkhovna Rada Committee is working on the possibility of introducing additional and mandatory vacations for the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33940 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security is working on introducing mandatory and additional vacations for military personnel. It is also planning to consider protection for military personnel who report corruption.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, together with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, considered how to introduce mandatory vacations for the military and provide for additional ones. This was announced by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

After the opening of the 13th session of the Verkhovna Rada, our committee held a working meeting where we, together with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, considered how to ensure that servicemen performing combat missions can rest, namely, to introduce mandatory vacations and additional vacations. We are working on this

- Venislavsky said.

He also said that at the next  meetings of the Verkhovna Rada, MPs plan  to consider legislation related to the protection of military personnel who will report any corruption risks or corrupt practices during combat missions or service.

Addendum

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko previously stated that demobilization was impossible due to the lack of military personnel. He emphasized the need to introduce a rotational system for military recreation.

In January, First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk said that the draft law on service terms would be adopted when units capable of replacing those fighting at the front are trained. There is no other option. 

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising