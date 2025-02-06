The Verkhovna Rada Committee is working on the possibility of introducing additional and mandatory vacations for the military

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, together with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, considered how to introduce mandatory vacations for the military and provide for additional ones. This was announced by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

After the opening of the 13th session of the Verkhovna Rada, our committee held a working meeting where we, together with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, considered how to ensure that servicemen performing combat missions can rest, namely, to introduce mandatory vacations and additional vacations. We are working on this - Venislavsky said.

He also said that at the next meetings of the Verkhovna Rada, MPs plan to consider legislation related to the protection of military personnel who will report any corruption risks or corrupt practices during combat missions or service.



Addendum

MP Oleksandr Fediyenko previously stated that demobilization was impossible due to the lack of military personnel. He emphasized the need to introduce a rotational system for military recreation.

In January, First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk said that the draft law on service terms would be adopted when units capable of replacing those fighting at the front are trained. There is no other option.