The vast majority of funds allocated to finance defense capabilities return to the banking sector - NBU

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2512 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45727 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59477 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116804 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106611 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128950 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111988 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103613 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176303 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82562 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.4m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news
Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are destructions and firesJune 17, 01:15 AM • 32819 views
As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI SemenovaJune 17, 01:48 AM • 28273 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties05:19 AM • 41933 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.06:04 AM • 24460 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 78665 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 202168 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 225451 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 251742 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 323406 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 377523 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 59311 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 75566 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 138691 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117224 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78607 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The vast majority of funds allocated to finance defense capabilities return to the banking sector - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

According to Kateryna Rozhkova, funds allocated for defense return to banks in the form of payments to the military. The share of banks' investments in domestic government bonds also increased to 26-27%.

The vast majority of funds allocated to finance defense capabilities return to the banking sector - NBU

The vast majority of funds raised by the government to finance defense capabilities are returned to the banking sector in the form of payments to the military. This was reported by Kateryna Rozhkova, Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The vast majority of funds raised by the government today to finance defense capabilities are returned to the banking sector in the form of payments to the military. Thus, the liquidity of the banking sector is not "dried up"

- Rozhkova said.

She also added that domestic government bonds (OVDPs) have increased compared to the pre-war period.

In the structure of bank balance sheets, the share of investments in government bonds is slightly higher than the pre-war level. This is approximately 26-27% in the structure of bank balance sheets. Before the war, it was just over 20%

- Rozhkova noted.

According to Rozhkova, the structure of the NBU's balance sheets looks acceptable even despite the significant amounts of budget deficit financing through the purchase of government bonds.

Currently, despite the significant amounts of budget deficit financing through the purchase of government bonds, the structure of balance sheets looks acceptable even despite the point of view of various economic theories and approaches

- said the Deputy Head of the NBU.

Rozhkova also expressed hope that the loan portfolio will grow at the same rate in 2025. She added that she does not see any risks to financial stability in this area.

We expect that in 2025 the loan portfolio will grow at the same rate – 20-25%. This will balance investments in government bonds. We do not see any risks to financial stability here

- Rozhkova summarized.

Addendum

Pervin Dadashova, Director of the Financial Stability Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, reported that as of today, there is an increased macroeconomic risk, in particular the risk of capital and the risk of profitability. At the same time, credit and currency risks have decreased.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarEconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9