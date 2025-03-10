US will hold separate negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia this week - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
High-ranking US officials will meet separately with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Saudi Arabia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah.
Senior officials of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will meet separately with Russian and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia this week, citing a source familiar with the plans, reports CNN, writes UNN.
Details
The source declined to disclose who would be present at the negotiations.
Trump provided a preliminary overview of the upcoming negotiations, telling reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday: "In Saudi Arabia, as you know, there are big meetings ahead. This will include Russia, besides Ukraine, we will see if we can do something."
Trump expressed hope that "some very big things could happen this week."
US and Ukraine will meet next week in Jeddah - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs07.03.25, 15:48 • 13890 views
U.S.-Ukrainian negotiations in Saudi Arabia are taking place at a time when the two countries are working to restore their relations on a solid foundation after a spat in the Oval Office last month between Trump, U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After the meeting, during which Trump and Vance criticized Zelensky over the war, and the Ukrainian leader rejected several points, senior U.S. officials have been working to mend relations, writes CNN.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly among the U.S. officials set to meet with their Ukrainian counterparts in Jeddah.
"This will not be enough": Trump will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing the minerals agreement - Media09.03.25, 14:46 • 61676 views