US and Ukraine will meet next week in Jeddah - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the planned meeting between the USA and Ukraine, which will take place in Jeddah next week. The Kingdom continues to make efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.
Representatives of the USA and Ukraine will meet next week in Jeddah at an event in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry reported on Friday, writes UNN.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses greetings from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the planned meeting between the United States of America and Ukraine, which will take place in Jeddah next week.
The Ministry confirmed that "the kingdom continues to make efforts to achieve lasting peace and end the Ukrainian crisis."
