The USA and Ukraine are negotiating a deal on minerals - White House
Kyiv • UNN
The White House spokesperson confirmed negotiations between the USA and Ukraine regarding a deal on minerals. The US National Security Advisor is actively working on this issue and reporting to Trump on progress.
Washington and Kyiv are currently negotiating to sign a resource agreement. This was reported by White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt at a briefing on March 5, as reported by UNN citing Voice of America.
In response to journalists' questions about when to expect the signing of the agreement on minerals by Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, Levitt said: "These talks are happening as we speak. I just saw the National Security Advisor (Michael Waltz). He is working very hard on this. I believe he was heading to the Oval Office to inform the president of the latest news on what stage this is at."
The administration's press secretary added that President Trump is "committed to a peaceful agreement" and "wants this war to end."
Additionally
Regarding the suspension of American military equipment and intelligence assistance to Ukraine, Levitt said that this is a "pause for assessment". And the letter from Zelensky to Trump, which the White House chief mentioned the day before during his address to Congress, was described by the spokesperson as a "positive sign in the right direction."
Reminder
In his speech at a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening, Trump said that Zelensky had sent him a letter earlier that day, in which the Ukrainian leader proposed to sign an agreement on minerals "at any time convenient for you."
