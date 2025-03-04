Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement on minerals in any convenient format - Zelensky
Zelensky stated Ukraine's readiness to sign a framework agreement for the establishment of a development investment fund. The document envisages cooperation in the field of minerals and the creation of a recovery fund with a 50% contribution from Ukraine.
Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement on the establishment of a development investment fund at any time and in any convenient format. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time and in any convenient format. We view this agreement as a step towards strengthening security and reliable security guarantees, and I sincerely hope that it will work effectively
On March 4, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the American nation and confirmed readiness to sign the so-called resource agreement prepared with the USA.
Shmyhal reported that in the public sphere, the USA has indicated that they are ready to sign a framework agreement with Ukraine on the establishment of a development investment fund. Ukraine expects specific agreements at the diplomatic level.
US President Donald Trump stated that he does not consider the proposed investment agreement regarding access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals to be dead, which is a departure from what the administration stated over the weekend.
On February 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the United States regarding subsoil resources.
However, the government did not publish the text of the agreement. It was disseminated by the media.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal today, February 28, reported that this agreement is an agreement on a future agreement to establish an Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine.
Accordingly, this agreement describes the framework for the formation or signing of the next agreement. All subsequent steps after signing involve the creation of a relevant delegation, which will be approved by a government decision, as required by the Law of Ukraine on international treaties. The delegation will receive appropriate directives, and further intergovernmental work will take place between the government of Ukraine and the government of the USA regarding the development of the project of this, in fact, agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. All subsequent steps are clearly outlined in the Law of Ukraine "On International Treaties of Ukraine"
The Prime Minister stated that the agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund will be of an international nature. In this regard, it will be approved by the government and also ratified by the parliament, and it will fully describe all the specifics of how this fund will operate.
The agreement between Ukraine and the USA regarding minerals will provide for the establishment of a recovery fund for Ukraine, where 50% will be Ukraine's contribution.
On February 27, Director of the National Economic Council at the White House Kevin Hassett stated that the USA hopes to receive about $20 billion from the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals.