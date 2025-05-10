The US will increase pressure on Russia if Putin refuses a ceasefire - Kellogg

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg confirmed the U.S. position on putting pressure on Russia if Putin does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire starting Monday. He wrote about this on his "X" social media page, reports UNN.

A comprehensive (air, ground, sea, infrastructure) 30-day ceasefire will begin the process of ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said, the killings must stop immediately. – Kellogg wrote.

Representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe have formed a list of conditions for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire. U.S. Special Representative Stephen Vitkovich is to hand it over to Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in case of Russia's refusal to cease fire, sanctions should be applied. The preparation of the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation with the participation of many countries is also underway.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: if Putin does not cease fire for 30 days, Ukraine will receive increased military assistance, and tough sanctions will be imposed against Russia.