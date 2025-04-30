$41.560.18
The US State Department said that the next few days will be decisive for peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7656 views

Ukraine has taken steps towards a 30-day ceasefire. The US is waiting for concrete steps from Russia, otherwise there will be sanctions. Trump hinted at additional sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine has taken steps towards a 30-day ceasefire, now it is Russia's turn, in the next few days the United States authorities will wait for concrete steps from Russia on the issue of ceasefire. If this does not happen, additional sanctions may be imposed against Russia, which US President Donald Trump hinted at. This was stated live by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, reports UNN.

I think what Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, said just this weekend is that the next few days are critical. In essence, we regularly note that we will look at what Putin does, not what he says. This is key. And the opinion of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is very good. If it really concerns commitments to something regular and truly humanitarian, then why wait, why wait 10 days? 

- Bruce said.

She also noted that the US needs to see "real actions that show that Putin is serious about stopping this massacre" and added that the ceasefire should be consistent and permanent. Only under this condition, according to the spokeswoman of the US State Department, will it be possible to engage in achieving peace.

Ukraine has clearly taken steps towards its commitment to a 30-day ceasefire, regularly reiterating that they want it. Russia has previously proposed a ceasefire, and Ukraine has noted that it would like it to last more than a few hours or even more than a few days, but this is not happening. It will be a matter of a few days when we consider whether Russia is serious about ending this war 

- Bruce said.

Continuing, she added that the US will need to make a decision in case the Russian authorities fail to cease fire. Among the options for putting pressure on Russia in this case, the option with sanctions, which was previously voiced by US President Donald Trump, was mentioned.

The parties must decide to stop this, and if not, what other options are there? I know President Trump has already mentioned imposing additional sanctions against Russia. I think that's a sign. First, the sanctions against Russia are definitely still in place now. The imposition of additional sanctions will, of course, hurt even more. I think that's important. When it comes to the Russian economy and the nature of what Russia is capable of doing. And so I think the additional sanctions that the President has hinted at show that we are not going to give up, that this is important to us, and if anyone can do it, it is really President Trump 

- the spokeswoman noted.

She also noted that for those who think that being an oligarch can do whatever they want, there is bad news, because the only place where they will be able to relax will be North Korea.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that Donald Trump wants a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days with the possibility of extending it. The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stressed the need to put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for this.

