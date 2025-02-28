The US Securities Commission declares that meme coins are not financial securities
The SEC has announced that meme coins are not considered securities due to the lack of income generation. The Commission classifies them as collectibles used for entertainment and social interaction.
The SEC's new guidance comes about a month after Trump's executive order creating a government advisory agency named after the meme coin Dogecoin.
The Division of Corporation Finance of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has shared its position on “meme coins”. The SEC argues that meme coins are not securities because they “do not generate income or transfer rights to future income, profits, or assets of a business.
The Commission sees meme coins more as collectibles.
“Meme coins are a type of crypto asset inspired by internet memes, characters, current events, or trends. The promoters of these coins aim to attract an active online community to buy and trade the meme coin.
Memes are usually bought for entertainment, social interaction, and cultural purposes. Their value is determined primarily by market demand and speculation, making them similar to collectibles. They often have limited use or functionality or are known for their marked volatility in market price.
