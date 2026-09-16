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The U.S. House of Representatives has called on Trump for the third time to end the war with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure to withdraw troops from Iran. It was supported by seven Republicans, including three newcomers.

The U.S. House of Representatives has called on Trump for the third time to end the war with Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve a measure that would require President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran. CNN reports this, according to UNN.

Details

This is the third time that the House of Representatives—led by Democrats but with the help of at least several Republicans—has ordered Trump to withdraw troops from Iran. But Democrats argue that this vote is their most significant push, as it was one of the House's last votes before the November elections.

Seven Republicans supported the measure, compared with four Republican votes in favor of the previous two resolutions.

At the same time, three new Republicans voted with the Democrats during Tuesday's vote: Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn, who both represent competitive districts in Iowa, and Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who is leaving Congress after this term.

The Republicans who had previously voted in favor were Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Now even Trump's own party is refusing to support more funding for the war, while the Pentagon's multibillion-dollar request is likely to remain in force until the midterm elections are over

—the publication states.

Iranian strikes caused the United States $3.7 billion in equipment losses, with nearly 60 aircraft damaged – photos have emerged16.09.26, 07:30 • 1766 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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