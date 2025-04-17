The US has tightened sanctions against Iran, targeting Chinese oil refiners

The United States has tightened sanctions against Iran, targeting Chinese oil refineries. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The main goal is to force Tehran to reduce its presence in the global energy market. This time, an independent oil refinery in China, which purchased Iranian oil worth more than a billion dollars, was sanctioned.

In addition to sanctions against a specific Chinese enterprise, the United States also imposed restrictions on several companies and vessels that facilitated the transportation of Iranian oil, circumventing international restrictions. These operations were carried out through the so-called "shadow fleet" – a transportation system that allows Iran to remain an active player in the market despite sanctions.

Washington paid special attention to Chinese importers this time, although small oil refining enterprises in China had previously remained outside the scope of sanctions. This is due to the fact that they have less influence on the US financial system. At the same time, large state-owned oil companies in China have long restricted cooperation with Iran, fearing being subject to American restrictions.

China traditionally does not recognize unilateral US sanctions and continues to import Iranian oil, using alternative financial channels for this purpose, including transactions in yuan and intermediary schemes, which allows it to avoid dollar settlements and oversight by American regulators.

Iran has not yet officially reacted to Washington's latest decisions.

Let us remind you

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on his country's political elite not to draw hasty conclusions from nuclear talks with the United States and to remain objective.

Iran's leader said that negotiations with the US are going well, but could lead nowhere