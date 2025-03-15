The US has declared the South African ambassador persona non grata due to racial tensions
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool is no longer a desirable person in the country. Trump cut aid to South Africa over the land expropriation law.
The United States has declared the South African ambassador persona non grata. This is reported by AP, reports UNN.
Details
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that South Africa's ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasool, is no longer a welcome person in the country.
In his post on the X platform, Rubio described the South African diplomat as a "politician who incites racial tensions" and is biased against Donald Trump. At the same time, the State Department declined to comment and did not provide further clarification on the decision.
The expulsion of a foreign ambassador is a step that the American authorities take extremely rarely, although lower-ranking diplomatic representatives sometimes find themselves in a similar situation.
Against the background of this development, President Trump announced a reduction in financial assistance to the government of South Africa. He justified this decision with a controversial law allowing the state to expropriate private land, and stated that representatives of the Afrikaner community became its victims.
