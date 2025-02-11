The US Congress has registered a draft law on a land grant for Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

The US Congress has registered a draft law on a land grant for Ukraine

The US Congress has registered a draft law on a land grant for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The FREEDOM FIRST LEND-LEASE ACT bill to provide defense assistance to Ukraine is registered in the US Congress. Republican Joe Wilson initiated a document that expands the president's authority to transfer arms.

The U.S. Congress has posted on its website the FREEDOM FIRST LEND-LEASE ACT, which provides the U.S. President with expanded powers to enter into agreements with the Ukrainian government to lend or lease defense equipment.

This is reported by UNN with a link to the website of the US Congress.

The document was initiated by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson.

H.R.1158 - To provide expanded authority for the President to enter into agreements with the Government of Ukraine to loan or lease defense assets to that Government to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian military invasion, and for other purposes

 , the statement said.

 Republican congressman criticized the previous US President Joe Biden on social network X, saying that such a bill should have been passed long ago.

Bring Russia to the negotiating table through American power!

- Wilson added.

Recall

In May 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a federal law on a “land grant” for Ukraine.

 In December 2024, the National Defense Authorization Act for 2025 (NDAA) approved by the US House of Representatives did not contain a provision to extend the Lend-Lease Act to protect democracy in Ukraine. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

