The US Congress has registered a draft law on a land grant for Ukraine

The U.S. Congress has posted on its website the FREEDOM FIRST LEND-LEASE ACT, which provides the U.S. President with expanded powers to enter into agreements with the Ukrainian government to lend or lease defense equipment.

This is reported by UNN with a link to the website of the US Congress.

The document was initiated by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson.

H.R.1158 - To provide expanded authority for the President to enter into agreements with the Government of Ukraine to loan or lease defense assets to that Government to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian military invasion, and for other purposes , the statement said.

Republican congressman criticized the previous US President Joe Biden on social network X, saying that such a bill should have been passed long ago.

Bring Russia to the negotiating table through American power! - Wilson added.

Recall

In May 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a federal law on a “land grant” for Ukraine.

In December 2024, the National Defense Authorization Act for 2025 (NDAA) approved by the US House of Representatives did not contain a provision to extend the Lend-Lease Act to protect democracy in Ukraine.