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The United States' second-largest reservoir has reached a record low — what this threatens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3608 views

The United States' second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, has fallen to a record-low level, threatening water supplies and hydropower generation. This is worsening the crisis for the 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River.

The United States' second-largest reservoir has reached a record low — what this threatens

Lake Powell, the second-largest reservoir in the United States, has reached a record-low water level, deepening the crisis in the Colorado River Basin, which more than 40 million people depend on. The Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Saturday, the water level fell to 3,519.91 feet (1,072.9 meters) above sea level, slightly below the previous record set in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, the lake has become more than 6 meters shallower.

The falling water level threatens not only water supplies but also electricity generation. The lake is now approximately 9.1 meters above the level below which the hydropower turbines at Glen Canyon Dam will stop generating electricity.

The crisis threatens water and electricity supplies for millions

About a week ago, Lake Mead—the largest reservoir in the United States—also reached a historic low. Together, Powell and Mead contain nearly 60% of all the water stored in the Colorado River Basin.

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The river supplies water to about 40 million people in seven states—California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado. It is also used to irrigate millions of hectares of agricultural land.

What is the reason

Water levels are falling due to a years-long drought, rising temperatures, a record-dry winter, and excessive use of the river's resources. The federal government and the states are trying to reach an agreement on new water-allocation rules, while the proposed plan envisions possible reductions in water supplies for Arizona, California, and Nevada.

The falling water level is already affecting tourism at Lake Powell as well: some boat ramps are being closed or relocated, while marinas are being moved to deeper areas of the reservoir.

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Stepan Haftko

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