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The United States refused to allow the head of Iran’s nuclear program to attend the IAEA meeting, and Tehran is protesting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

The United States refused to support a UN sanctions exemption for Mohammad Eslami. Iran called the cancellation of his visa political pressure.

The United States refused to allow the head of Iran’s nuclear program to attend the IAEA meeting, and Tehran is protesting

The United States blocked the participation of Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s nuclear program, in the IAEA General Conference in Vienna by opposing an exemption from UN sanctions. Tehran called the decision a political act, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Eslami was due to travel to Vienna and speak at the annual conference of IAEA member states. Iran said that Austria initially issued him a visa but later annulled it.

The cancellation and the so-called legal justification put forward for it are clear evidence of a political act and the further politicization of this organization

– said Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA.

The US opposed the sanctions exemption

Austria had requested an exemption for Eslami from the travel ban imposed as part of the reimposed UN sanctions, but the request was denied.

The US confirmed that it had opposed such an exemption. Tehran accused Washington of pressuring Austria and said it was attempting to restrict the international travel of Iranian officials.

For the first time in 20 years, the IAEA has referred the issue of Iran's nuclear program to the UN Security Council10.09.26, 01:56 • 3969 views

Stepan Haftko

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