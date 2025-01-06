The United States officially approves the results of the presidential election today

Today in the United States, the results of the presidential election held in November are being officially approved. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, this procedure is a key stage in the counting of electoral votes sent from each state and completes the electoral process.

The members of the House of Representatives and the Senate hold a joint session where the votes are formally counted and approved. In most cases, this procedure is purely formal and does not cause any debate.

Four years ago, the situation changed when Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol during a similar meeting, which became one of the most dramatic and resonant events in the history of American democracy.

No surprises are expected this year. Congress is ready to officially complete the process, which will confirm the victory of the candidate chosen by the majority of American voters.

Trump wins the last swing state with a total of 74.6 million votes