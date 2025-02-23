The United States has a logic that if their business enters the territory, it is a guarantee of security - President

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 17814 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 37058 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 74750 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 44934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96046 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111906 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116588 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148618 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115117 views

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 88046 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 43814 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105162 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55421 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36268 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 74750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139565 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172071 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 13796 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36268 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132537 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134425 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162916 views
Actual
The United States has a logic that if their business enters the territory, it is a guarantee of security - President

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35867 views

President Zelenskyy said that the presence of American business does not guarantee security from Russian aggression. He reminded that before the war, more than 20 American companies had already been operating in Ukraine, including in the occupied territories.

The United States believes that if their business operates in Ukraine under the minerals agreement, this is a guarantee of security. American companies have already worked in Ukraine, and they have worked in the occupied territories. Therefore, this does not guarantee that the Russians will not come to the same places they have already come to. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the "Ukraine. Year 2025", a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"I know that the United States believes that this agreement is part of the security guarantees, I would like to see it written there, that it is a security guarantee, not just that you and I say that we believe so. It's good to believe it, but it's not enough. It is very important that it be in the practical plane. There is a logic in the United States... they say that if we enter all the facilities there, it is a guarantee of security, because the Russians will not leave, because it is our business, our private companies. It would be good if 20+ companies did not work in the occupied territory. That is, we had American business before the war. This suggests that this does not give a 100% guarantee that the Russians will not come to the places they have already come to," Zelensky said.

Addendum 

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, clarified the situation with the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth metals and assured that "no one has given up anything, the normal work process is underway." 

Yermak and Svyrydenko to hold a new round of talks with the US today: what is known23.02.25, 14:59 • 20165 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

