The United States has a logic that if their business enters the territory, it is a guarantee of security - President

The United States believes that if their business operates in Ukraine under the minerals agreement, this is a guarantee of security. American companies have already worked in Ukraine, and they have worked in the occupied territories. Therefore, this does not guarantee that the Russians will not come to the same places they have already come to. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the "Ukraine. Year 2025", a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"I know that the United States believes that this agreement is part of the security guarantees, I would like to see it written there, that it is a security guarantee, not just that you and I say that we believe so. It's good to believe it, but it's not enough. It is very important that it be in the practical plane. There is a logic in the United States... they say that if we enter all the facilities there, it is a guarantee of security, because the Russians will not leave, because it is our business, our private companies. It would be good if 20+ companies did not work in the occupied territory. That is, we had American business before the war. This suggests that this does not give a 100% guarantee that the Russians will not come to the places they have already come to," Zelensky said.

Addendum

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, clarified the situation with the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth metals and assured that "no one has given up anything, the normal work process is underway."

