The United States did not support the WTO statement condemning Russian aggression

The WTO statement has been published every year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is the first time that the United States has not supported such a statement, which confirms the change in relations with Russia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The statement was signed by 44 WTO members and Ukraine, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The WTO statement condemns the devastating impact of Russia's full-scale invasion on the lives of people and the economy of Ukraine.

"We are seriously concerned about the consequences of this destruction for Ukraine and for world trade, including the supply of agricultural products, fertilizers and minerals from Ukraine to international markets," the WTO added.

Recall

The UN General Assembly supported the resolution, which was initiated by the United States and characterized as a quick end to the conflict and "restoration of peace" between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, the US representative at the UN General Assembly, Dorothy Shea, said that the UN could not support the Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine. She emphasized that their draft resolution proposes a quick end to the conflict and the restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia.

