The United States did not support the WTO statement condemning Russian aggression

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 47028 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 90173 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115409 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107206 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150296 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120330 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136004 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134012 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127719 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27682 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120146 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 50086 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40720 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115409 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120146 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150296 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193398 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123791 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125942 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155634 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136056 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143511 views
The United States did not support the WTO statement condemning Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26193 views

44 WTO members and Ukraine sign the annual statement condemning the impact of Russia's invasion. For the first time, the United States refused to support the document, indicating a change in its position.

The WTO statement has been published every year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is the first time that the United States has not supported such a statement, which confirms the change in relations with Russia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The statement was signed by 44 WTO members and Ukraine, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The WTO statement condemns the devastating impact of Russia's full-scale invasion on the lives of people and the economy of Ukraine.

"We are seriously concerned about the consequences of this destruction for Ukraine and for world trade, including the supply of agricultural products, fertilizers and minerals from Ukraine to international markets," the WTO added.

Recall

The UN General Assembly supported the resolution, which was initiated by the United States and characterized as a quick end to the conflict and "restoration of peace" between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, the US representative at the UN General Assembly, Dorothy Shea, said that the UN could not support the Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine. She emphasized that their draft resolution proposes a quick end to the conflict and the restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

