US refuses to support Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation in the UN

US representative at the UN General Assembly meeting Dorothy Shea said that the UN could not support the Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing that their draft resolution proposes a quick end to the conflict and restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia, UNN reports.

This draft resolution proposes a swift end to the conflict and the restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia. We need it now and we call on all member states, including Ukraine and Russia, to join us in this effort - Shea said.

She emphasized that the resolution focuses on one simple idea - the end of the war.

Mr. President, that is why the US proposed a different resolution, we cannot support the Ukrainian resolution and we need to end the war and work on a lasting peace - Shea said.

The Ukrainian draft condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian resolution on the third anniversary of the war to be put to vote in the UN General Assembly

Addendum

The Financial Times reportedthat the US and Europe are arguing at the UN and G7 over whether to blame Russia for its war against Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump's rapidly changing stance on the conflict threatens to shatter Western unity.

US demands Ukraine withdraw UN resolution on war - WP