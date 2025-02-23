Ukrainian resolution on the third anniversary of the war to be put to vote in the UN General Assembly

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 22033 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 41447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 81844 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 48802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110625 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97287 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112044 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149121 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 91186 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 47697 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105736 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 59066 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 42168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 81850 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110626 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149121 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140034 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172523 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 17170 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 42168 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132732 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134622 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163081 views
Ukrainian resolution on the third anniversary of the war to be put to vote in the UN General Assembly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70495 views

The Ukrainian resolution will be put to a vote at a special session of the UN General Assembly. According to Minister Sibiga, the document has already been registered and received support from partners.

A Ukrainian resolution condemning the war in the country will be put to a vote at a special session of the UN General Assembly to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during the “Ukraine. The Year 2025”, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to Sibiga, the resolution has already been registered for submission to the UN General Assembly's special session, and the diplomatic process is ongoing.

“Yes, I can clearly say that we have the strong support of all our partners and our resolution will be put to a vote in the General Assembly hall. That's what I can tell you,” Sibiga said.

Context 

The Washington Post wrote that the administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Ukraine to withdraw its annual resolution condemning Russia's war and wants to replace it with a softened US statement, which Kyiv perceived as close to pro-Russian. 

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine

