Ukrainian resolution on the third anniversary of the war to be put to vote in the UN General Assembly

A Ukrainian resolution condemning the war in the country will be put to a vote at a special session of the UN General Assembly to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during the “Ukraine. The Year 2025”, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to Sibiga, the resolution has already been registered for submission to the UN General Assembly's special session, and the diplomatic process is ongoing.

“Yes, I can clearly say that we have the strong support of all our partners and our resolution will be put to a vote in the General Assembly hall. That's what I can tell you,” Sibiga said.

Context

The Washington Post wrote that the administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Ukraine to withdraw its annual resolution condemning Russia's war and wants to replace it with a softened US statement, which Kyiv perceived as close to pro-Russian.