The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs called on the Verkhovna Rada to support amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code that would prevent pressure on businesses

The relevant Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Law Enforcement supported draft law No. 12439 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Guarantees for the Protection of Business Entities During Criminal Proceedings and Increasing the Effectiveness of Justice in Criminal Proceedings Through Written Proceedings" and recommended that Parliament adopt it in the second reading. The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs called on parliamentarians to adopt this draft law, UNN reports.

The SUE emphasizes that draft law No. 12439 is aimed at eliminating the most painful problems for business in criminal proceedings: it establishes clear terms for property arrests, grants the right to appeal "urgent" searches, and enshrines other guarantees that limit opportunities for abuse.

As reported by the relevant Union, they actively participated in the preparation of the draft law, providing proposals and consulting members of the Council on Entrepreneurship Support, which was an important contribution to the formation of key norms for business protection.

"SUE expresses gratitude to all parties who contributed to this process — from the business community and the President's Office to people's deputies. Such a partnership between business and government is key to achieving concrete results and strengthening the country's economy. (…) We call on parliament to support the draft law and enshrine new guarantees at the legislative level," the Union's statement reads.

Federation of Employers: amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code provide additional guarantees for business protection and a clear signal that criminal proceedings will not be a tool of pressure

Key guarantees for business

Draft law No. 12439 introduces changes that are critically important for eliminating practices that create unjustified pressure on business:

Terms for seizing funds: A clear term for seizing funds is introduced — up to two months, with the requirement for extension only on the basis of a reasoned court decision. Limiting abuses of access to business property and documents: participants in the case can participate in hearings, and law enforcement officers cannot file repeated motions without new grounds. Clarity in the status of evidence: investigators are obliged to timely decide on recognizing objects as evidence. Evidence is requested by court decision only if it is impossible to obtain it voluntarily from the party to the criminal proceedings. Faster return of property: after the arrest is lifted, it must be returned within a maximum of 30 days. Limiting the opening of fabricated proceedings and prohibiting the refusal to register applications where the business is the victim. Possibility of changing jurisdiction: businesses will have the right to demand the transfer of the case to the appropriate body. Streamlining the initiation of criminal cases: now, the initiation of cases under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding private business entities will only be carried out by prosecutors.

The adoption of draft law No. 12439 is not a formality, but a real step towards changes that business has been waiting for for years. For the first time, effective mechanisms for counteracting pressure from law enforcement agencies have been laid down, a balance of interests has been ensured, and legal certainty has been restored in key procedures.

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs is convinced: the adoption of the draft law in the second reading will be a turning point in the relations between business and the state, will add predictability to the business environment and strengthen Ukraine's economic stability - states the organization representing the interests of Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Recall

The draft Law on Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the improvement of guarantees for the protection of business entities during criminal proceedings was adopted as a basis in February 2025. It is currently being finalized for the second reading.