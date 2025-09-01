The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs called on the Verkhovna Rada to support amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code that would prevent pressure on businesses

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 14674 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 11783 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 21137 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 30208 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 30580 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 29438 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 24864 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 21736 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 52923 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90000 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 43625 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 43420 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 30410 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 28035 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit04:35 AM • 20499 views
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 626 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 21125 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 30196 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion05:46 AM • 30570 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo05:39 AM • 29431 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 120864 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 252708 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 275190 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 271689 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 250856 views
Actual
Mi-8
Fake news
The Times
ChatGPT
S-300 missile system

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs called on the Verkhovna Rada to support amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code that would prevent pressure on businesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The relevant Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 12439, which improves the protection of businesses in criminal proceedings. It establishes clear terms for property arrests and grants the right to appeal "urgent" searches.

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs called on the Verkhovna Rada to support amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code that would prevent pressure on businesses

The relevant Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Law Enforcement supported draft law No. 12439 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Guarantees for the Protection of Business Entities During Criminal Proceedings and Increasing the Effectiveness of Justice in Criminal Proceedings Through Written Proceedings" and recommended that Parliament adopt it in the second reading. The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs called on parliamentarians to adopt this draft law, UNN reports.

The SUE emphasizes that draft law No. 12439 is aimed at eliminating the most painful problems for business in criminal proceedings: it establishes clear terms for property arrests, grants the right to appeal "urgent" searches, and enshrines other guarantees that limit opportunities for abuse.

As reported by the relevant Union, they actively participated in the preparation of the draft law, providing proposals and consulting members of the Council on Entrepreneurship Support, which was an important contribution to the formation of key norms for business protection.

"SUE expresses gratitude to all parties who contributed to this process — from the business community and the President's Office to people's deputies. Such a partnership between business and government is key to achieving concrete results and strengthening the country's economy. (…) We call on parliament to support the draft law and enshrine new guarantees at the legislative level," the Union's statement reads.

Federation of Employers: amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code provide additional guarantees for business protection and a clear signal that criminal proceedings will not be a tool of pressure01.09.25, 08:00 • 2894 views

Key guarantees for business

Draft law No. 12439 introduces changes that are critically important for eliminating practices that create unjustified pressure on business:

  1. Terms for seizing funds: A clear term for seizing funds is introduced — up to two months, with the requirement for extension only on the basis of a reasoned court decision.
    1. Limiting abuses of access to business property and documents: participants in the case can participate in hearings, and law enforcement officers cannot file repeated motions without new grounds.
      1. Clarity in the status of evidence: investigators are obliged to timely decide on recognizing objects as evidence. Evidence is requested by court decision only if it is impossible to obtain it voluntarily from the party to the criminal proceedings.
        1. Faster return of property: after the arrest is lifted, it must be returned within a maximum of 30 days.
          1. Limiting the opening of fabricated proceedings and prohibiting the refusal to register applications where the business is the victim.
            1. Possibility of changing jurisdiction: businesses will have the right to demand the transfer of the case to the appropriate body.
              1. Streamlining the initiation of criminal cases: now, the initiation of cases under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding private business entities will only be carried out by prosecutors.

                The adoption of draft law No. 12439 is not a formality, but a real step towards changes that business has been waiting for for years. For the first time, effective mechanisms for counteracting pressure from law enforcement agencies have been laid down, a balance of interests has been ensured, and legal certainty has been restored in key procedures.

                The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs is convinced: the adoption of the draft law in the second reading will be a turning point in the relations between business and the state, will add predictability to the business environment and strengthen Ukraine's economic stability

                - states the organization representing the interests of Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

                Recall

                The draft Law on Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the improvement of guarantees for the protection of business entities during criminal proceedings was adopted as a basis in February 2025. It is currently being finalized for the second reading.

                Lilia Podolyak

                EconomyPolitics
                Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
                Verkhovna Rada
                Ukraine