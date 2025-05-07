Ukraine may abolish the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations: what the Cabinet of Ministers is planning The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is considering the possibility of abolishing the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine (USREOU). This is stated in the draft resolution "On Some Issues of Abolishing the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine," which is available to the Ekonomichna Pravda. According to the document, the Ministry of Economy proposes to abolish the USREOU and tasks the State Statistics Service with ensuring the continuity of statistical accounting of business entities through the use of other information systems and registers. The Ministry of Economy believes that maintaining the USREOU is currently ineffective due to duplication of information in other registers, such as the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations (USR). The abolition of the USREOU is expected to reduce the administrative burden on businesses and streamline the system of state registers. The draft resolution is currently under consideration by other government agencies.
Kyiv • UNN
The State Statistics Service has submitted for discussion a draft on the termination of the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations. A transition to a unified digital system for identifying business entities is planned.
The State Statistics Service of Ukraine has submitted for discussion a draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers on the preparation of legislative changes necessary to terminate the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations. This was reported by the press service of the State Statistics Service, reports UNN.
Details
According to the draft order, it concerns the preparation for a gradual transition to a unified digital system for identifying business entities: it is called transparent and convenient. The government also believes that this will contribute to the modernization of official statistics and will be part of a broader reform of the digitalization of public administration within the framework of European integration of Ukraine.
According to government officials, this reform opens up the following opportunities:
- elimination of duplication of state IT systems and registers;
- reduction of bureaucracy for business;
- abolition of duplicate paper certificates;
- improving the quality and accessibility of registration
data;
- strengthening confidence in state statistics through
modern digital solutions;
- implementation of international approaches to data
management.
Public discussion will last until May 25, 2025.
