The State Statistics Service of Ukraine has submitted for discussion a draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers on the preparation of legislative changes necessary to terminate the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations. This was reported by the press service of the State Statistics Service, reports UNN.

Details

According to the draft order, it concerns the preparation for a gradual transition to a unified digital system for identifying business entities: it is called transparent and convenient. The government also believes that this will contribute to the modernization of official statistics and will be part of a broader reform of the digitalization of public administration within the framework of European integration of Ukraine.

According to government officials, this reform opens up the following opportunities:

elimination of duplication of state IT systems and registers;

reduction of bureaucracy for business;

abolition of duplicate paper certificates;

improving the quality and accessibility of registration data;

strengthening confidence in state statistics through modern digital solutions;

implementation of international approaches to data management.

Public discussion will last until May 25, 2025.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization. From now on, those liable for military service and reservists will receive referrals for medical examination through the Unified State Register.