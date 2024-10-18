The Ukrainian trailer for The Age of the Werewolves with Frank Grillo has been released
Kyiv • UNN
On October 18, the Ukrainian trailer for The Age of Werewolves was released. The film tells the story of people's fight against an epidemic that turns them into werewolves and will be released in Ukraine on December 19.
On Friday, October 18, the Ukrainian trailer for the movie "Age of the Werewolves" starring Marvel star Frank Grillo was released. It was reported by UNN .
Details
The film was directed by Stephen Miller, known for his work on Escape Plan 2 and The First Kill.
The movie itself shows a tense atmosphere against the backdrop of an abnormal disease. While scientists are trying to figure out how to find a way to block the mutation, ordinary people are forced to fight for their lives.
Tonight, when the sun goes down, everyone will be on their own
A new epidemic turns people into werewolves every two years. Billions have already been infected, and all efforts are being made to save those who have not yet been affected. Will the next night of the Blood Moon be the last for humanity?
In addition to Frank Grillo, the film also stars Katrina Lo and Ilfenes Gadera. The Age of the Werewolves will be released in Ukraine on December 19.
