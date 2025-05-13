The UK is tightening immigration rules: what will change

Great Britain is introducing a strict reform of immigration rules. This is mentioned in the Sky News material, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the British government has prepared an 82-page document designed to fundamentally change the country's immigration system.

Among other things, it is proposed:

to stop automatically granting residence permits and citizenship to everyone who has lived in the country for more than five years;

reduce the length of stay for foreign graduates after graduation from 5 to 18 months;

to take "measures" to ensure the support of other states in the return of their citizens;

to more carefully monitor foreigners who have committed a criminal offense, and not only those who end up in prison, to review the time frame for deportation of foreign offenders;

double the qualifying period for obtaining settled status from five to 10 years.

When people come to our country, they must also make a commitment to integrate and learn our language. Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and education, will be strengthened so that we have more control - said British Prime Minister Kir Starmer.

In turn, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kingdom, Ivette Cooper, noted that "it is about restoring control and order" in matters of immigration rules.

