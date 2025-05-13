$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 7496 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 21321 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 31613 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 51601 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 56847 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 31626 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 28944 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27347 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26265 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32657 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

The UK is tightening immigration rules: what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Britain is preparing changes to the immigration system, in particular regarding the terms of stay and obtaining settled status. The aim of the reform is to strengthen control and order in immigration matters.

The UK is tightening immigration rules: what will change

Great Britain is introducing a strict reform of immigration rules. This is mentioned in the Sky News material, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the British government has prepared an 82-page document designed to fundamentally change the country's immigration system.

Among other things, it is proposed:

  • to stop automatically granting residence permits and citizenship to everyone who has lived in the country for more than five years;
    • reduce the length of stay for foreign graduates after graduation from 5 to 18 months;
      • to take "measures" to ensure the support of other states in the return of their citizens;
        • to more carefully monitor foreigners who have committed a criminal offense, and not only those who end up in prison, to review the time frame for deportation of foreign offenders;
          • double the qualifying period for obtaining settled status from five to 10 years.

            When people come to our country, they must also make a commitment to integrate and learn our language. Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and education, will be strengthened so that we have more control

            - said British Prime Minister Kir Starmer.

            In turn, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kingdom, Ivette Cooper, noted that "it is about restoring control and order" in matters of immigration rules.

            Let us remind you

            According to The Washington Post, the administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this year called on the Ukrainian government to accept an unspecified number of migrants deported from the country.

            The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily 05.05.25, 21:01 • 9505 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            News of the World
            Keir Starmer
            United Kingdom
