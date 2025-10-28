The third level of protection has not been implemented at any of Ukrenergo's facilities

The third level of protection for energy infrastructure facilities of NEC "Ukrenergo" has not been implemented at any of the facilities. This was stated by the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko, during a press conference, UNN reports.

The third level of protection has not been implemented at any facility. At one of our facilities, we implemented protection level 2+, when we buried all control systems and at substations. This is very vulnerable equipment that takes a long time to restore. We have started scaling this to our other substations. - said Zaichenko.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are questions regarding the protection of Kyiv's energy facilities, in particular TPP-5 and 6.