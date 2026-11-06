Ternopil shooter has been remanded in custody

$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
02:21 PM • 2586 views
The SBU sent the HACC a letter requesting a closed hearing for Duka due to a possible terrorist attack — prosecutorVideo
01:15 PM • 10506 views
Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks
11:56 AM • 13604 views
A UAH 15 million bail was posted for National Police top official Tsenov in the "Carthage" case
11:28 AM • 11877 views
The intensification of Russia's attacks is slowing the economy and pushing prices up — the NBU has issued a forecast
10:58 AM • 11127 views
Searches are being conducted at the offices of Kyivteploenergo employees and documents are being seized — Kyiv City State Administration
09:24 AM • 17497 views
Kyiv and four regions switched to emergency power cuts — how many hours without electricityPhoto
November 6, 07:24 AM • 23840 views
More than 40 pilot whales washed ashore and died in New Zealand
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 35881 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 36991 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:03 AM • 36917 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
A cold front will cover Ukraine on November 6: rain and wet snowPhotoNovember 6, 04:57 AM • 23327 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval OfficeNovember 6, 06:54 AM • 27315 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhotoNovember 6, 07:40 AM • 22705 views
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony HopkinsNovember 6, 08:17 AM • 20615 views
Death toll from Russia’s airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 53PhotoVideo09:00 AM • 12914 views
Publications
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 35881 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 36991 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
November 6, 06:03 AM • 36916 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 50800 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 42522 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Bart De Wever
Lewis Hamilton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fine02:12 PM • 946 views
Passions in F1: why tensions are escalating between Ferrari's drivers01:53 PM • 1426 views
In Germany, raw pork has become the main source of mass food poisoning outbreaks01:27 PM • 3642 views
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony HopkinsNovember 6, 08:17 AM • 20662 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhotoNovember 6, 07:40 AM • 22742 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
TikTok
Social network
Bild

Ternopil shooter has been remanded in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

A 53-year-old resident of Ternopil was served with a notice of suspicion after taking people hostage in a store with a weapon. The court ordered his detention without bail.

Ternopil shooter has been remanded in custody

Police notified the Ternopil shooter of suspicion following a hostage incident at a store, he has been remanded in custody. The National Police reported this on November 6, UNN writes.

The 53-year-old resident of Ternopil is charged with unlawful deprivation of a person’s liberty, threatening or using violence against a law enforcement officer, and hooliganism. He faces up to 7 years in prison for the offense

- police reported.

Police investigators notified him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 (unlawful deprivation of a person’s liberty), Part 1 of Article 345 (threatening or using violence against a law enforcement officer), and Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism committed with the use of an object specially adapted to inflict bodily injuries) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

"Today, November 6, following a motion by investigators from the Ternopil District Police Department, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect—detention without the right to bail," police stated.

What happened

The incident occurred at one of Ternopil’s stores on Thursday, November 5. The man entered the store with a weapon, began threatening people, and unlawfully deprived them of their liberty, police said.

In Ternopil, man with a weapon locked a female employee in an office at a store — KORD detained him after the shooting05.11.26, 12:15 • 3138 views

A special police operation was launched in the city. Police officers and all the necessary specialized services promptly arrived at the scene.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of KORD special forces, the offender was detained. He turned out to be a 53-year-old resident of Ternopil. It was established that he was intoxicated.

Taking hostages in a store: proceedings opened against a shooter from Ternopil05.11.26, 17:29 • 3406 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil