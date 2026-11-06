Ternopil shooter has been remanded in custody

Police notified the Ternopil shooter of suspicion following a hostage incident at a store, he has been remanded in custody. The National Police reported this on November 6, UNN writes.

The 53-year-old resident of Ternopil is charged with unlawful deprivation of a person’s liberty, threatening or using violence against a law enforcement officer, and hooliganism. He faces up to 7 years in prison for the offense - police reported.

Police investigators notified him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 (unlawful deprivation of a person’s liberty), Part 1 of Article 345 (threatening or using violence against a law enforcement officer), and Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism committed with the use of an object specially adapted to inflict bodily injuries) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Today, November 6, following a motion by investigators from the Ternopil District Police Department, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect—detention without the right to bail," police stated.

What happened

The incident occurred at one of Ternopil’s stores on Thursday, November 5. The man entered the store with a weapon, began threatening people, and unlawfully deprived them of their liberty, police said.

In Ternopil, man with a weapon locked a female employee in an office at a store — KORD detained him after the shooting

A special police operation was launched in the city. Police officers and all the necessary specialized services promptly arrived at the scene.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of KORD special forces, the offender was detained. He turned out to be a 53-year-old resident of Ternopil. It was established that he was intoxicated.

Taking hostages in a store: proceedings opened against a shooter from Ternopil