Russian strike on Dobropillya of the most brutal in recent times: mourning has been declared in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, Russian attacks claimed the lives of 20 civilians in Donetsk region, the most in Dobropillya - 11 people. 43 people were injured, a Day of Mourning has been declared.
In one day, attacks by Russian troops claimed the lives of 20 residents of the Donetsk region, and another 43 people were injured, reported on Saturday the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.
On March 7, Russians killed 20 residents of Donetsk region: 11 in Dobropillia, 3 in Pokrovsk, 2 in Kostiantynivka, 1 in Yablunivka, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, and Ivanopillia.
Another 43 people in the region were injured in one day, according to him.
A Day of Mourning has been declared in Donetsk region. Yesterday's strike on Dobropillia is one of the most brutal in recent times. Currently, 11 dead and 30 injured are known.
In total, in one day, according to Filashkin, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 26 times:
- Pokrovsk district. In Dobropillia, 11 people died and 30 were injured, 8 apartment buildings, a shopping center, and 30 cars were damaged. In Myrnohrad, 1 person died, 1 house was damaged. In Pokrovsk, 3 people died, 3 houses were damaged. In Malinivka of Hrodivska community, a house was damaged.
- Kramatorsk district. In Drobysheve of Lyman community, 3 people were injured, 9 houses were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 5 people were injured. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died, 10 private houses, 2 apartment buildings, 2 power lines, 2 gas pipelines, and 5 garages were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 1 person died, 18 private houses, 2 shops, and 3 administrative buildings were damaged.
- Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 7 houses were damaged.