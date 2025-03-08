Shelling of Dobropillia in Donetsk region: at least 11 dead, 30 injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian strikes on Dobropillia, 11 people were killed, and 30 were injured. Eight five-story buildings, an administrative building, and 30 cars were damaged, and rescuers continue their work under the threat of repeated attacks.
In the morning of March 8, rescuers reported that the number of fatalities due to Russian strikes in Dobropillia, Donetsk region, has risen to at least 11, with another 30 people injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), as conveyed by UNN.
Details
On Saturday, March 8, the SES of Ukraine released information about the consequences of the evening attack on March 7 on the center of Dobropillia.
At least 11 people have died, and another 30 have been injured.
Rescuers reported that 8 five-story buildings, an administrative building, and 30 vehicles were damaged.
Fires broke out in residential buildings and the administrative building.
During the firefighting, the occupiers launched a second strike (likely with a "Shahed"), damaging a fire truck
Despite the threat, rescuers continue to work.
The fire has been localized in 20 apartments, and three fires covering a total area of 190 square meters have been extinguished.
