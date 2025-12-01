The statement about the alleged "capture of Klynove" is not true - 11th Army Corps

$42.270.07
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
03:35 PM • 13275 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 14507 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 16049 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
December 1, 12:41 PM • 18999 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 20280 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 21488 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 40403 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20028 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 39398 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

40% of the budget for the army: Putin signed Russia's budget for 2026December 1, 11:31 AM • 6610 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 22178 views
History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on UkraineDecember 1, 02:10 PM • 8078 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 13498 views
Damaged spacecraft "Shenzhou-20" will return to Earth without a crew for detailed inspection04:59 PM • 4538 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 13585 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 22267 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 32298 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:43 AM • 40399 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 39397 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 22668 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 25192 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 82061 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 58445 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 74726 views
The statement about the alleged "capture of Klynove" is not true - 11th Army Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian statements about the capture of Klynove and the advance of the occupiers deep into Ukrainian territory.

The statement about the alleged "capture of Klynove" is not true - 11th Army Corps

The 11th Army Corps denied Russian claims about the alleged "capture of Klynove." The corps noted that such information dumps are part of regular Russian propaganda practices that have been ongoing since the beginning of the war. This is stated in the message of the 11th Army Corps, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Russian Ministry of Defense once again spread another fake about the alleged 'advance' and 'liberation' of settlements in Donetsk Oblast, particularly Klynove. Such information dumps are part of regular Russian propaganda practices that have been ongoing since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The statement about the alleged 'capture of Klynove' is not true," the statement said.

The corps added that, according to the logic of the Russian statement, their units should have "advanced," capturing the settlement of Virolyubivka along the way, which is not actually the case.

"Similarly, information about massive losses of armored vehicles by Ukrainian units is also untrue. The Russian side launches such 'reports' on a daily basis and traditionally presents them without any evidence. The situation in the direction remains controlled by the Defense Forces. There is no confirmed breakthrough deep into Ukrainian defense in the mentioned areas. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to perform their tasks, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. The informational 'victories' that the Russian Ministry of Defense announces on paper every day have nothing to do with the real situation on the front," the corps added.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 138 combat engagements per day, with the greatest pressure on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions. The hottest section remains the Pokrovsk direction, where 43 attacks took place.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine