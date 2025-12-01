The statement about the alleged "capture of Klynove" is not true - 11th Army Corps

The 11th Army Corps denied Russian claims about the alleged "capture of Klynove." The corps noted that such information dumps are part of regular Russian propaganda practices that have been ongoing since the beginning of the war. This is stated in the message of the 11th Army Corps, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Russian Ministry of Defense once again spread another fake about the alleged 'advance' and 'liberation' of settlements in Donetsk Oblast, particularly Klynove. Such information dumps are part of regular Russian propaganda practices that have been ongoing since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The statement about the alleged 'capture of Klynove' is not true," the statement said.

The corps added that, according to the logic of the Russian statement, their units should have "advanced," capturing the settlement of Virolyubivka along the way, which is not actually the case.

"Similarly, information about massive losses of armored vehicles by Ukrainian units is also untrue. The Russian side launches such 'reports' on a daily basis and traditionally presents them without any evidence. The situation in the direction remains controlled by the Defense Forces. There is no confirmed breakthrough deep into Ukrainian defense in the mentioned areas. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to perform their tasks, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. The informational 'victories' that the Russian Ministry of Defense announces on paper every day have nothing to do with the real situation on the front," the corps added.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 138 combat engagements per day, with the greatest pressure on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions. The hottest section remains the Pokrovsk direction, where 43 attacks took place.