The State Tax Service warns: fraudsters send fake letters about tax refunds allegedly from Diia

Fraudsters are sending out fake emails about the possibility of receiving an annual tax refund allegedly from Diia. This was reported by the State Tax Service on Monday, UNN reports.

In recent days, there has been a spread of emails allegedly sent by Diia regarding the possibility of receiving an annual tax refund. The emails contain a link to a phishing page that visually imitates the portal ID.GOV.UA - the State Tax Service reported.

According to the tax authorities, fraudsters post on this page:

information on the “annual tax refund”;

instructions on how to pass identification;

offer to enter personal data: mobile phone number, full name, bank card details (number, expiration date, and CVV code).

The data obtained, as indicated, can be used for:

linking your account to a new device;

authorization in your bank account, which allows them to withdraw funds from your account.

The State Tax Service provided examples of web links to phishing pages:



hxxps://diia-gov[.]com/sign/account/one-time/loadingReview.php?ID=c881dd31c6714f7b7bfd5954a1e47848;



hxxps://diia-gov[.]com/sign/account/one-time/reviewdata.php?ID=c881dd31c6714f7b7bfd5954a1e47848.

The State Tax Service urges you to observe personal cyber hygiene when using e-mail, to be careful and attentive when opening attachments, even from known recipients. Also, do not open received attachments without first confirming that the sender sent such an email.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that fraudsters are massively sending emails on behalf of the State Tax Service with a request to urgently contact the specified phone number. The Tax Service emphasizes that it does not use personal numbers for communication.