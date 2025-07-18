In Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 people were wounded as a result of a Russian attack: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

On Friday morning, July 18, Russian troops launched another attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using attack UAVs. The strike hit the Kamianske district. As a result, two people were killed and 11 were wounded. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

In the Kamianske district, 11 people were injured. All were hospitalized. A 29-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition. - the report says.

The State Emergency Service noted that a fire broke out as a result of the shelling, which rescuers extinguished.

Administrative buildings, a commercial facility, private residential buildings, and vehicles were damaged.

In the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a man and a woman were killed as a result of a drone strike. The attack caused a fire and damage to administrative buildings, a store, and private homes.