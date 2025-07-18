In Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 people were wounded as a result of a Russian attack: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
08:28 AM • 13648 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
07:05 AM • 49394 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 53918 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 226125 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 162524 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 132094 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 133200 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 112949 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 508136 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 173706 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special servicesJuly 18, 01:34 AM • 51679 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 64288 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 74232 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff05:33 AM • 44246 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 20104 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 226115 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 179907 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 190496 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 372768 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 508129 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 65266 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 76046 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 191565 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 252296 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 264914 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 people were wounded as a result of a Russian attack: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with attack UAVs, hitting the Kamianske district. As a result of the shelling, two people died, 11 were wounded, buildings and transport were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 people were wounded as a result of a Russian attack: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

On Friday morning, July 18, Russian troops launched another attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using attack UAVs. The strike hit the Kamianske district. As a result, two people were killed and 11 were wounded. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

In the Kamianske district, 11 people were injured. All were hospitalized. A 29-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition.

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service noted that a fire broke out as a result of the shelling, which rescuers extinguished.

Administrative buildings, a commercial facility, private residential buildings, and vehicles were damaged.

Recall

In the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a man and a woman were killed as a result of a drone strike. The attack caused a fire and damage to administrative buildings, a store, and private homes.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kamianka-Dniprovska
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9