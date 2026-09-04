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The SBI denied reports of an alleged "leak" of SBU employees' data to the Russian side and launched an investigation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The SBI denied the alleged transfer of SBU employees' personal data to the Russian side. An investigation has been launched into the dissemination of the data.

The SBI denied reports of an alleged "leak" of SBU employees' data to the Russian side and launched an investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation refuted information circulating about the alleged transfer of data belonging to SBU employees to the Russian side. At the same time, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the dissemination of personal data of law enforcement officers. The SBI published the relevant statement on September 4, UNN reports.

What the SBI says

"The State Bureau of Investigation refutes information disseminated on social media and in certain Telegram channels about the alleged transfer of personal data of employees of the Security Service of Ukraine to the Russian side," the SBI said in a statement.

We state that the State Bureau of Investigation has not provided representatives of the Russian side with any data concerning employees of Ukrainian special services. The claim that SBI Director Oleksii Sukhachov allegedly instructed Bureau employees to transfer such data to the Russian side is also untrue

- the SBI emphasized.

The SBI said that this was an attempt to discredit it: "The dissemination of unsubstantiated and inaccurate accusations is a deliberate attempt to discredit the State Bureau of Investigation and its leadership directly."

"The SBI emphasizes that any information made available to Bureau employees in the course of their official duties is used exclusively in accordance with the law and within the framework of specific criminal proceedings," the statement said.

What preceded this

Reports of an alleged leak of dossiers belonging to representatives of the special services appeared online.

The SBI's further actions

At the same time, in connection with the dissemination of personal data of law enforcement officers, the relevant information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations and a pre-trial investigation was launched. Law enforcement officers are establishing the source from which the specified information was obtained and disseminated, as well as all the circumstances of its publication

- the Bureau stated.

The SBI assured: "Any attempts to use the personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers to discredit them, create threats to their security, or transfer information to third parties will receive an appropriate legal assessment."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine