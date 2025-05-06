The smallest and lightest wireless transformer robot has been created in China

The smallest, lightest transformer in the world, capable of adapting to requirements. Chinese scientists claim to have created a microrobot for use in difficult conditions, including rescue operations during natural disasters. This is reported by South China Morning Post, reports UNN.

Details

A Chinese team of developers from Tsinghua and Beihang Universities claims that their microrobot, whose design was inspired by Lego, can change shape to move on land or in the air.

The basis of the microrobot is an exclusive "transformable drive" — a component that converts energy into force. Researchers have stated that this component can also be used to create medical devices and virtual and augmented reality devices.

We present the concept of synergistic design of small, continuously transforming drives — the team of scientists said in an article published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Machine Intelligence.

Based on the Lego idea, similar types of drives can be configured to create universal robots that can transform for use in different modes.

Compared to other well-known wireless [air-ground - ed.] robots, our robot has the smallest size, the lightest weight and the highest speed of movement on the ground in the world. This advantage significantly increases the robot's endurance with constant power supply. And at the same time, it has a higher ability to adapt to environmental conditions. — said the author of the study, Zhang Yihui, professor of engineering mechanics at Tsinghua University.

In outdoor tests, a 9 cm long and only 25 g micro-robot flew over objects and landed, then switched to ground mode for ground movement.

Changing configurations also allowed it to navigate slopes, wedge-shaped surfaces, and complex spaces at different heights. Such properties may make it suitable for various applications, including environmental monitoring and entering high-risk environments, such as where equipment has failed, or in geological exploration locations.

In disaster rescue scenarios, it can crawl through rubble to find survivors, switch to aquatic and terrestrial motion mode when needed to cross wetlands, and even switch to flight mode in open spaces to quickly reach its destination - explained Zhang Yihui.

Innovations in robotics have led to the development of machines such as tiny drones inspired by insect anatomy. But these drones have limitations with aerial missions and cannot adapt as needed, according to environmental conditions.

