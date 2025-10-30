$42.080.01
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
The situation remains critical: Lubinets on the results of shelter inspections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The team of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada made 510 monitoring visits in 23 regions, revealing the critical condition of shelters. 11.5% of shelters do not have barrier-free access, and 37 shelters marked on maps do not exist.

The situation remains critical: Lubinets on the results of shelter inspections

The team of Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, conducted 510 monitoring visits in 23 regions of Ukraine and provided 2124 recommendations to government bodies. The results of the inspections show that the situation remains critical. Lubinets wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As of today, we have conducted 510 monitoring visits in 23 regions of Ukraine and provided 2124 recommendations to government bodies. The results show that the situation remains critical.

- Lubinets reported.

He noted that, in particular:

11.5% of shelters do not have barrier-free access;

10.6% are not equipped with first aid facilities;

8.8% are not provided with drinking water supplies;

in 37 cases, shelters marked on official maps actually do not exist or do not function.

He gave an example that 24 monitoring visits were conducted in Bukovyna, and during inspections in the village of Krasnoilsk, gross violations of shelter arrangements were found: the premises of the village council's shelter do not meet the requirements at all, and in preschool institution No. 2, a kitchen was set up instead of a shelter. Therefore, the information on the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration's shelter map does not correspond to reality.

"A similar situation is observed in other regions. For example, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, as a result of 23 monitoring visits, systemic inconsistencies were found in the information about protective structures. Some of the data published in the regional register turned out to be outdated, improperly formatted, or unreliable. In particular, at three addresses, shelters were absent, and some communities in the region did not include their shelters in the general list of the region on the official website of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration," Lubinets added.

According to him, such violations are not isolated cases, but a systemic issue.

That is why, based on the results of all inspections, we will formulate recommendations to the government to improve the civil defense system and ensure people's real right to a safe shelter.

- Lubinets added.

Recall

The construction of modern anti-radiation shelters of a new type has begun in the capital. The first two have already been built in the Obolonskyi district, which has become a pioneer in the implementation of this important civil defense project.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

