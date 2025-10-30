The situation remains critical: Lubinets on the results of shelter inspections

The team of Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, conducted 510 monitoring visits in 23 regions of Ukraine and provided 2124 recommendations to government bodies. The results of the inspections show that the situation remains critical. Lubinets wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

As of today, we have conducted 510 monitoring visits in 23 regions of Ukraine and provided 2124 recommendations to government bodies. The results show that the situation remains critical. - Lubinets reported.

He noted that, in particular:

11.5% of shelters do not have barrier-free access;

10.6% are not equipped with first aid facilities;

8.8% are not provided with drinking water supplies;

in 37 cases, shelters marked on official maps actually do not exist or do not function.

He gave an example that 24 monitoring visits were conducted in Bukovyna, and during inspections in the village of Krasnoilsk, gross violations of shelter arrangements were found: the premises of the village council's shelter do not meet the requirements at all, and in preschool institution No. 2, a kitchen was set up instead of a shelter. Therefore, the information on the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration's shelter map does not correspond to reality.

"A similar situation is observed in other regions. For example, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, as a result of 23 monitoring visits, systemic inconsistencies were found in the information about protective structures. Some of the data published in the regional register turned out to be outdated, improperly formatted, or unreliable. In particular, at three addresses, shelters were absent, and some communities in the region did not include their shelters in the general list of the region on the official website of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration," Lubinets added.

According to him, such violations are not isolated cases, but a systemic issue.

That is why, based on the results of all inspections, we will formulate recommendations to the government to improve the civil defense system and ensure people's real right to a safe shelter. - Lubinets added.

