11:17 AM • 4068 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 8272 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
07:29 AM • 15650 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 29488 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 39988 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 35775 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
December 4, 03:01 PM • 59855 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 33994 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
December 4, 12:12 PM • 56647 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24471 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 03:01 PM • 59864 views
The situation in Pokrovsk is tense, but the Russians do not control the city - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense, but Ukrainian units control the northern and central parts of the city. The enemy is trying to bypass the settlement from the flanks, but these areas are also controlled.

The situation in Pokrovsk is tense, but the Russians do not control the city - Air Assault Forces

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense, but the Russians are lying about capturing the city of Pokrovsk. This was stated by the commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

Enemy units are constantly carrying out offensive actions, trying to capture the city and improve their tactical position. The conditional demarcation line is along the railway. We fully control the northern part. The central part of the urban development – our units are here, preventing the enemy from advancing.

 - he stated.

At the same time, the situation in the southern part of the city remains difficult.

Today, the enemy chooses the tactic of avoiding urban battles, not entering the settlement, mostly now trying to bypass the settlement from the flanks, but these areas are also under our control, we are destroying the enemy there.

- he added.

Recall

Russian occupiers shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war in Svyato-Pokrovske, southwest of Siversk. A soldier of the Ukrainian Defense Forces came out of cover with his hands raised, but immediately after exiting, he received a burst from an automatic rifle and fell on the doorstep of the house.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Siversk