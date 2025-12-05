The situation in Pokrovsk is tense, but the Russians do not control the city - Air Assault Forces

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense, but the Russians are lying about capturing the city of Pokrovsk. This was stated by the commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

Enemy units are constantly carrying out offensive actions, trying to capture the city and improve their tactical position. The conditional demarcation line is along the railway. We fully control the northern part. The central part of the urban development – our units are here, preventing the enemy from advancing. - he stated.

At the same time, the situation in the southern part of the city remains difficult.

Today, the enemy chooses the tactic of avoiding urban battles, not entering the settlement, mostly now trying to bypass the settlement from the flanks, but these areas are also under our control, we are destroying the enemy there. - he added.

Recall

Russian occupiers shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war in Svyato-Pokrovske, southwest of Siversk. A soldier of the Ukrainian Defense Forces came out of cover with his hands raised, but immediately after exiting, he received a burst from an automatic rifle and fell on the doorstep of the house.