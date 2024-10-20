The situation in Kupiansk community is extremely difficult, more than 800 people have been evacuated from the city in a week - MBA
Kyiv • UNN
There are still 5100 civilians in Kupyansk community. The enemy is constantly attacking civilian and critical infrastructure, making it difficult to provide assistance and evacuate the population.
The situation in Kupyansk district is extremely difficult, as the enemy keeps hitting civilians and critical infrastructure, destroying virtually everything. There are still 5100 civilians in the community, but over a week we managed to evacuate more than 800 people.
The head of the Kupyansk MBA, Andriy Besedin, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
The situation is extremely difficult. The enemy keeps hitting civilian and critical infrastructure, destroying everything. The enemy is hitting the logistics routes, hitting the roadways with drones to make it impossible to help people who remain in the community
He noted that 5100 civilians remain on the territory of Kupyansk community.
In a week we evacuated more than 800 people. This is a big number. People either left on their own or mostly took advantage of the evacuation by calling the hotline. We took them to safer places
On the night of October 20 , Kharkiv region again became a target for enemy attacks. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.