The ship of the Russian Federation - Crimean wind was attacked in the Sea of Azov

One of the Russian ships was probably attacked in the Sea of Azov. This is UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Crimean wind.

"Yesterday, at about 16:00, several non-civilian vessels (point one) were recorded in the raid from the shore section between Berdyansk and Primorskiy. At night, around midnight, a Ukrainian UAV attacked a Russian ship at the port of Yeysk (point two) and the ship, previously, went to escort the cruiser Moskva," the message says.

It is noted that in the morning all information about the attack was deleted from all rospabliks.

"It seems that the occupiers decided to hide the BDK in Yeysk, but something went wrong," the message says.

Addition

On June 6, the Crimean Wind monitoring group, citing satellite imagery data, reported that all ships and submarines had been withdrawn from the base in Novorossiysk.

So, on June 5, the port was missed:

· 2 patrol ships of project 22160

· 2 MRK of the Buyan-M project

· 2 PL. 636.3 Varshavyanka ave

· BDK of the Ivan Gren project

· all BDK of project 775

· 1 BDK of project 1171 "Tapir"

· 1 minesweeper Alexandrite Ave

· 2 minesweepers of the 266th Aquamarine project

And on June 6, the base was completely empty - all the ships were found on the outer raid.

