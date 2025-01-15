ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about the benefits of bimammary coronary artery bypass grafting

The Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about the benefits of bimammary coronary artery bypass grafting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32028 views

The Shalimov Center presented the benefits of bimammary coronary artery bypass grafting. The method uses two mammary arteries and provides better long-term results with a lower risk of complications.

Bimammary coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is one of the methods of treating cardiovascular diseases, which, in particular  provides not only long-term results but also reduces the risk of complications such as thrombosis and infections. These and other advantages of the procedure were described at the National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov, UNN reports.

Details

Bimammary coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) on a beating heart is a surgical procedure that involves the use of two mammary arteries (left and right) to bypass coronary arteries affected by atherosclerosis

- , the Center for Surgery and Transplantation notes.

Experts have identified several important advantages of this procedure.

One of them, for example, is the durability of shunts. Arterial shunts, in particular, mammary arteries, have a longer duration of functioning compared to the veins used in traditional methods. This reduces the probable need for repeated intervention several years after surgery.

Also, patients who have undergone the LIMA procedure have a lower risk of thrombosis. 

"Arterial shunts are less prone to blood clots compared to venous shunts, which reduces the risk of thrombosis and heart attacks due to shunt thrombosis," the report says.

LIMA provides better blood circulation because the mammary arteries used in the procedure tend to maintain their elasticity and functionality better than veins. In addition, they provide more stable and efficient blood flow through the shunt.

Another important advantage of bimammary coronary artery bypass grafting is that the likelihood of infectious complications becomes less. The use of your own arteries reduces the likelihood of infections that can occur when using donor tissues (for example, veins from the legs).

According to statistics, patients undergoing total arterial revascularization have better long-term results, including lower mortality and a lower risk of reoperation.

It is believed that total arterial revascularization of the heart is a more effective and durable strategy for treating patients with severe coronary artery disease. 

However, this procedure requires highly qualified surgeons and a special approach to planning the operation.

The Shalimov Institute used the latest STER technology and released an impressive video07.01.25, 20:30 • 22462 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealth
