The Shalimov Institute used the latest STER technology and released an impressive video

The Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation has applied the latest technology - submucosal tunnel endoscopic resection STER. This technique avoids large incisions and significantly shortens the recovery period, UNN reports.

"...The center used the latest technology - submucosal tunnel endoscopic resection STER - to remove a 10-centimeter esophageal leiomyoma. This innovative technique allowed us to avoid large incisions and significantly reduce the recovery period," the statement said.

Autotransplants have become commonplace: the Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about the changes in work brought about by the war

According to the doctors, a military man came to the National Research Center with complaints of severe dysphagia (swallowing disorder). After a thorough examination, a large esophageal neoplasm (leiomyoma) about 10 cm in size was diagnosed.

At the interdisciplinary consultation, which included endoscopic surgeons, thoracic surgeons and anesthesiologists, it was decided to perform a minimally invasive intervention - submucosal tunnel endoscopic resection (STER).

Donor liver was delivered by helicopter: Shalimov Institute tells how posthumous donation saved three lives

The surgery lasted 7 hours, and the tumor was completely removed. Thanks to modern endoscopy methods and the professionalism of the medical team, the patient was discharged home on the second postoperative day.

This case is another example of the effectiveness and safety of minimally invasive surgical methods in the treatment of complex pathologies, the Center emphasized.

At the front and in the rear: how doctors of the Shalimov Institute save soldiers