Autotransplants have become commonplace: the Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about the changes in work brought about by the war

Ukrainian doctors both on the front line and in the rear are performing real miracles, saving our defenders and helping them return to normal life. The Podrobnitsy story describes how the work of doctors has changed with the advent of a full-scale war on the example of the Shalimov National Center for Surgery and Transplantation in Kyiv, UNN reports.

According to Oleksandr Usenko, Director General of the Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation, one of the Center's departments was specially transformed to meet the needs of military and civilians affected by the hostilities.

Before the war, it was a microsurgery department, but since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, it was reorganized into the department of microsurgery and the consequences of military trauma. Now it is one of the main departments focused on the rehabilitation of soldiers injured during the full-scale aggression - Usenko said.

During the war, Ukrainian surgeons gained considerable experience in military medicine. Doctors emphasize that no other country in the world has such experience.

"How the wounded are treated, how patients with polytrauma are treated - all this will be sanctified in scientific works. The Academy of Sciences has published more than 10 books on surgical pathology during the war," added the head of the National Center for Surgery and Transplantation.

The Center often performs autotransplantation operations, when doctors have to patch up the patient's unhealed wounds with the patient's own skin. Such autotransplants have become commonplace. Doctors are also able to transplant bone fragments to replace the lost ones. This is how patients' limbs are saved.

Watch more in the story.

Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma