Autotransplants have become commonplace: the Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about the changes in work brought about by the war

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65810 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166810 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137743 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143073 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139019 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182115 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112070 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172676 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100106 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109750 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111840 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47126 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54099 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182115 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188979 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141790 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141846 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146557 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137976 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154861 views
Autotransplants have become commonplace: the Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about the changes in work brought about by the war

Autotransplants have become commonplace: the Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about the changes in work brought about by the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16330 views

The Shalimov Surgery Center told about the changes in their work due to the war. The microsurgery department has been reorganized to treat the military, and complex autotransplantation operations are being performed.

Ukrainian doctors both on the front line and in the rear are performing real miracles, saving our defenders and helping them return to normal life. The Podrobnitsy story describes how the work of doctors has changed with the advent of a full-scale war on the example of the Shalimov National Center for Surgery and Transplantation in Kyiv, UNN reports.

According to Oleksandr Usenko, Director General of the Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation, one of the Center's departments was specially transformed to meet the needs of military and civilians affected by the hostilities.

Before the war, it was a microsurgery department, but since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, it was reorganized into the department of microsurgery and the consequences of military trauma. Now it is one of the main departments focused on the rehabilitation of soldiers injured during the full-scale aggression

- Usenko said.

During the war, Ukrainian surgeons gained considerable experience in military medicine. Doctors emphasize that no other country in the world has such experience.

"How the wounded are treated, how patients with polytrauma are treated - all this will be sanctified in scientific works. The Academy of Sciences has published more than 10 books on surgical pathology during the war," added the head of the National Center for Surgery and Transplantation.

The Center often performs autotransplantation operations, when doctors have to patch up the patient's unhealed wounds with the patient's own skin. Such autotransplants have become commonplace. Doctors are also able to transplant bone fragments to replace the lost ones. This is how patients' limbs are saved.

Watch more in the story. 

Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma02.09.24, 18:28 • 16877 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarHealth
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

