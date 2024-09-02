Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200587 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189058 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma

Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16878 views

The war in Ukraine has led to complex polytrauma affecting many organs. Doctors face logistical challenges during transplants, but gain unique experience in military medicine.

Mine injuries typical of the war waged by Russia in Ukraine usually affect many organs and systems. Modern warfare is a polytrauma, says Oleksandr Usenko, Director General of the Shalimov National Research Center of Surgery and Transplantation. The challenges faced by Ukrainian doctors because of the war are described in the Podrobnitsy story, UNN reports.

"Modern warfare is a polytrauma. Mine injuries affect many organs and systems," noted Oleksandr Usenko.

This is exactly the kind of injury Dmytro suffered. From the first days of the great war, he commanded an air defense platoon in the hottest areas of the front. This year, in March, a shell dropped from a drone hit his car.

"The blast wave tore the roof of the car and tore out a muscle. I was climbing out, clinging, tearing... I got caught by a bulletproof vest. I was trying to do something, but my arm did not work, so I tore off the vest in a frenzy... He tore the straps and got off me. I flew about 50 meters through the landing on adrenaline," said Dmytro Zhyrov, an air defense platoon commander.

Dmytro underwent several surgeries on his arm. But during his treatment, doctors discovered that the blast wave had seriously damaged his heart. Now the fighter is being examined at the Shalimov National Research Center of Transplantation and Surgery. To get on the waiting list for a donor heart. More and more Ukrainians are ready to become organ donors. In case of clinical death, they agree to give their hearts to serve another person. For example, to a soldier who did not spare his own. But it is extremely difficult to perform transplants during the war.

"Logistics has become more complicated. If earlier it was possible to use aviation more widely, now there is a curfew, it is not always convenient for the team to travel. The main problem at this stage is to deliver the donor organ in time," Artur Gabrilian, Head of the Department at the Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation.

Today's heroic struggle is forcing doctors to undertake the most difficult operations that European doctors have never faced before. And to hold the medical front steady.

"There is no such experience in military medicine as Ukraine's in the world. We do not spend huge amounts of money sending our patients abroad. We are able to do it all ourselves. Thanks to the state, thanks to the government, our institution is provided with the most modern equipment. We still have a lot of work to do to bring people back to a normal, fulfilling life," says Usenko.

Read more in the story. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarHealth

