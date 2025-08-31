$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 11032 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 29366 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 59152 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 74429 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 93344 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 247090 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 105636 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83738 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97875 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 311362 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The SES team sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The dog Jessie, who lost her owner during the Russian attack on Kyiv on August 28, will now live with the SES team. She will receive an outdoor enclosure outside the city, a health check, and adaptation.

The SES team sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv

Jessie the dog, who lost her owner during a Russian attack on Kyiv, will now live with a new large family — the State Emergency Service (SES) team. This is reported by UNN with reference to their social media post.

Details

On August 28, during a cynical shelling of the capital, Jessie lost her owner. For two days, she searched for him among the ruins, but he will not return. Thousands of Ukrainians experienced this story with their hearts, and the rescue team decided not to abandon the dog.

Jessie will live outside the city in an enclosure in nature, next to people she is used to loving. Principally without any chains — only freedom and safety. A health check and adaptation are planned for the future. After that, the rescuers promise to share photos and videos of her new life.

The SES team expressed gratitude to volunteers and everyone who offered help to Jessie. Currently, the dog is under the reliable care of specialists who are looking after her safety and comfort.

We are sincerely grateful to the volunteers for their help and to everyone who responded with a desire to take Jessie in. But for now, while she is adapting, she will be under our care — people who know how to protect what is most valuable!

- noted the SES.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, over 5400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement.

Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminated29.08.25, 22:38 • 12897 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv