The SES team sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv

Jessie the dog, who lost her owner during a Russian attack on Kyiv, will now live with a new large family — the State Emergency Service (SES) team. This is reported by UNN with reference to their social media post.

On August 28, during a cynical shelling of the capital, Jessie lost her owner. For two days, she searched for him among the ruins, but he will not return. Thousands of Ukrainians experienced this story with their hearts, and the rescue team decided not to abandon the dog.

Jessie will live outside the city in an enclosure in nature, next to people she is used to loving. Principally without any chains — only freedom and safety. A health check and adaptation are planned for the future. After that, the rescuers promise to share photos and videos of her new life.

The SES team expressed gratitude to volunteers and everyone who offered help to Jessie. Currently, the dog is under the reliable care of specialists who are looking after her safety and comfort.

We are sincerely grateful to the volunteers for their help and to everyone who responded with a desire to take Jessie in. But for now, while she is adapting, she will be under our care — people who know how to protect what is most valuable! - noted the SES.

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, over 5400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement.

