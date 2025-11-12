"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season

FX

The series "Alien: Earth" will return for a second season, announced the FX channel, writes UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

Fans have been waiting for this announcement since the first season ended a few months ago, when events concluded in an incredibly exciting way.

Filming will begin next year in London.

It is not yet known when the series will air, but it is assumed that 2027 is a very likely date.

Addition

"Alien: Earth" is a prequel set two years before the events of the 1979 film "Alien." It stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav.