The selection process continues, there is no sabotage: Stefanishyna on reforms and the scandal in the Healthcare Organization

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna responded to allegations of sabotage of reforms necessary for European integration and the situation around the scandal with the Defense Procurement Agency. She assured that all the necessary changes are ongoing, and the government does not intend to curtail the selection process.

Stefanishyna spoke about this during the conference “Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Formation of a Transformational Agenda,” UNN reports .

Experts claim that the Ukrainian government is sabotaging certain reforms within the framework of European integration. In particular, they say that the government is trying to reduce the role of international experts in judicial reform. This is also the minimum progress in the SBU reform since the beginning of the full-scale war. And the latter includes the dismissal of the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Maryna Bezrukova, which is also called sabotage of European integration.

First of all, it is impossible to generalize, because there is a separate dialog on each issue. They are very disparate, disparate stakeholders. Of course, I will clarify that we have no intention of curtailing the existing selection processes. Today, the selection process for the Constitutional Court, the High Anti-Corruption Court, and the selection of the head of economic security is underway. We have also signed a law that will restart the process of selecting members of the Accounting Chamber - Stefanishyna said.

She added that all these processes are taking place now with the participation of international experts, with their overwhelming majority. But Ukraine's membership in the European Union means trust in institutions. After Ukraine becomes a member of the EU, member states should not come back to Ukraine asking whether the institutions are working today.

They need to be sure that the institutions are working. Certainly all the member states of the European Union and the United States should not have to think about how judges are selected. There should be a system in place where there are contracts, there is trust, there is a process, and this institution works. That is why this is part of a big reform. It's not so much about legislation as it is about trust in institutions - Stefanishyna summarized.

